Kevin E. Cyr, 61, of Groton, CT and formerly of Natick, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born in Framingham, MA on October 6, 1957, the son of the late Pauline (McKay) Cyr and stepson of the late Ugo Abelli. He had been employed as an electrical engineer at Millstone for over 30 years, retiring just this month. He graduated from Natick High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In school, he was well known for his academic achievements and playing baseball. He loved all Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots, a season ticket holder for over 30 years where he created amazing memories with his two loving daughters. He enjoyed playing golf with his beloved friends and enjoying mornings on the beach while reading his newspaper and drinking his Dunkin coffee. He was a kind, loving, warm hearted individual who always put others before himself. Even though his life here on earth was cut short, he touched the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his two daughters, Caitlin Williams and her husband Ronnie of Waterford, Courtney Cyr of Milford; two sisters, Susan Lamont and Deborah Bibo, both of Framingham, MA; his grandchildren Aiden and Avery Williams; and his loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Monday, June 24 at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, June 23rd from 3:00-6:00 in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from June 20 to June 28, 2019