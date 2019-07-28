|
|
Kim Gorton of Natick died on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the age of 66. She was born in Ossining New York to the late Robert Wallace Gorton and the late Micheline Moira Finegan Gorton also of New York. She is survived by her aunts Jan Finegan Burnham of Vero Beach Florida and Evelyn Finegan of River Forest Illinois, a sister Sandra Leonard Houseman and nephew Gregory Leonard both of Dalton MA, and a nephew Christopher Velarde y Gorton, the son of her late sister Robin Gorton Velarde and the late Ruben Velarde of Mexico, who now resides in Mexico and she was a longtime companion and significant partner of Richard Satterfield of Wellesley MA. Earlier in life she was an accomplished horsewoman, an NRA Certified Instructor, Mass Wildlife Hunter Education Volunteer Instructor and had taught in the Mass Hunter Education Program and was a member of Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association. She was employed as a office manager/bookkeeper for Marketing Messages of Waltham and for 23 years was the Treasurer of the Wayland Rod & Gun Club as well as a bookkeeper for a local riding stable for 7 years. She enjoyed challenges, becoming a Priv- ate Pilot on January 31, 2004 and enjoyed the freedom of flying to various places. She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 39 East Central Street, Natick, MA 01760. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: The National Wildlife Federation 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190 The Ninety-Nines Inc. (The international Organization of Women Pilots) Eastern New England Chapter c/o International Headquarters PO Box 950374, Oklahoma City, OK 73195 ACONE (Aero Club of New England) Scholarship Fund 200 Hanscom Drive, Suite 320, Bedford, MA 01730
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019