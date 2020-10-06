1/
Kimberly Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Lill Wheeler, a beautiful, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, died suddenly and peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 37. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of Gladys (Lill) Wheeler and the late Paul Wheeler. She was a graduate of Framingham High School, class of 2001 where she enjoyed track and cheerleading. She also graduated Cum laude from Westfield State University in 2005 and studied a semester at Bond University in Australia. Kimmie had many jobs and with her creative side, her favorite job was working at Lordly & Dame, Inc. as an event planner. She relished in helping others plan fun celebrations. She had fun dancing and gardening and had a love and flair for applying cosmetics. She adored her dog, Meatball. Kimmie will forever be missed by her mother, Gladys, her sister, Krissy Wheeler and her husband Marco Cardeti; her nephews and niece, Kyle, Kodie, Jaxson and Lilly Cardeti. She is also survived and loved by her boyfriend, Brian Gardner as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was the granddaughter of the late Evelyn Lill, Kay Wheeler and Paul Wheeler. Kimmie was an amazing person. Our hearts are broken, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Wednesday, October 7, from 4-7PM. A private service for family will be held at a later date with burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your local dog rescue or to a charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 5, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 5, 2020
Kimmy, Kay and Paul Wheeler Sr... 2000
My sincere condolences to Gladys, Krissy, and Brian,
My niece had a smile that would light up a room! And she always did! As a little girl, she had an infectious smile and her amazing talent as a cheerleader. I Was so proud of her then and now. I loved to see her garden photos and love for dogs. We are deeply saddened by this loss. I pray her amazing light continues to shine on you, Gladys and Krissy.
God bless you. We love you Kimmie and know you are now surrounded by God and your loved ones in heaven! Love Aunt Laura, Uncle Chris, and Sofia
Guy Shelly
Family
October 5, 2020
I met Kimmie at Serenity House and she was such an amazing person. We shared funny pictures and stories of our first gardens and harvests this year and looked forward to growing better ones next year. I will think of her often especially next spring when I start a bigger one. My heart and prayers goes out to Kimmie's family during this very sad time. Rest in peace my friend. ❤
Wendy Mitchell
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our hearts are with you, Kimberly! Rest Peacefully! We love you, your Mother, Krissy, and your family!
Laura Wheeler Sileo
Family
October 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Daisy Moran
Teacher
October 5, 2020
Kim, Paul and Kay Wheeler
My sincere condolences to Gladys, Krissy, and Brian,
My niece had a smile that would light up a room! And she always did! Even as a little girl she was infectious with that smile and her amazing talent as a cheerleader. I Was so proud of her then and now. I loved to see her garden photos and love for dogs. We are deeply saddened by this loss. I pray her amazing light continues to shine on you, Gladys and Krissy.
God bless you. We love you Kimmie and know you are now surrounded by God and your loved ones in heaven! Love Aunt Laura, Uncle Chris, and Sofia
Guy Shelly
Family
October 5, 2020
I'm stunned and saddened. I met Kimmie on the cape and we became fast friends. She was my first friend on cape cod.

I talked to Kimmie this summer and we were planning to get together and go for a run. She always had a bright smile. She was a good person. Sending love and prayers to family and friends.
Maura Burke
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved