Kimberly Wheeler

Kimberly Lill Wheeler, a beautiful, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, died suddenly and peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 37. Born in Framingham, she was the beloved daughter of Gladys (Lill) Wheeler and the late Paul Wheeler. She was a graduate of Framingham High School, class of 2001 where she enjoyed track and cheerleading. She also graduated Cum laude from Westfield State University in 2005 and studied a semester at Bond University in Australia. Kimmie had many jobs and with her creative side, her favorite job was working at Lordly & Dame, Inc. as an event planner. She relished in helping others plan fun celebrations. She had fun dancing and gardening and had a love and flair for applying cosmetics. She adored her dog, Meatball. Kimmie will forever be missed by her mother, Gladys, her sister, Krissy Wheeler and her husband Marco Cardeti; her nephews and niece, Kyle, Kodie, Jaxson and Lilly Cardeti. She is also survived and loved by her boyfriend, Brian Gardner as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was the granddaughter of the late Evelyn Lill, Kay Wheeler and Paul Wheeler. Kimmie was an amazing person. Our hearts are broken, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Wednesday, October 7, from 4-7PM. A private service for family will be held at a later date with burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your local dog rescue or to a charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
