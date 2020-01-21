Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julia Church
374 Boston Post Road
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Gagliardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura A. Gagliardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura A. Gagliardi Obituary
Laura A. (Russo) Gagliardi, 50, of Weston and formerly of Revere died in Framingham Union Hospital on January 18, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph A. Gagliardi of Weston. Beloved mother of Joseph A. Gagliardi, Jr. and his wife Ledionaria of Watertown and Vanessa Gagliardi of Weston. Loving sister of Nancy Russo. Daughter in law of Giovanna Gagliardi. Aunt and Godmother to many loving nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Russo. Laura was a graduate of North Shore Community College. She was a very loving person, a caretaker. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and music. Laura will be deeply missed. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Thursday January 23rd at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Wednesday January 22nd from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauras name may be made to: Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339 For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -