Laura A. (Russo) Gagliardi, 50, of Weston and formerly of Revere died in Framingham Union Hospital on January 18, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph A. Gagliardi of Weston. Beloved mother of Joseph A. Gagliardi, Jr. and his wife Ledionaria of Watertown and Vanessa Gagliardi of Weston. Loving sister of Nancy Russo. Daughter in law of Giovanna Gagliardi. Aunt and Godmother to many loving nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Russo. Laura was a graduate of North Shore Community College. She was a very loving person, a caretaker. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and music. Laura will be deeply missed. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Thursday January 23rd at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Wednesday January 22nd from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauras name may be made to: Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339 For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020