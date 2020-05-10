|
|
Lawrence A. "Lonnie" Kerr, 85, died peacefully and comfortably on April 28, 2020 at the Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham, following a period of declining health. He was born in Newton on September 15, 1934, the son of the late Lawrence Kerr and Christine (LeBlanc) Kerr. Lonnie is survived by his wife of sixty years, Irene E. (Muhlberg) Kerr of Natick. He was the father of Shawn Kerr of Wayland, Sandra J. Kerr of Rotonda, FL. and the late Kristine M. "Kris" Kerr who died on May 17, 2019. He was the brother of Lorraine Berube and her husband Henry Berube of Rotonda, FL.; Nancy Chaisson and her husband Cliff Chaisson of Middleboro and the late George Kerr. Also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Muhlberg of Pittsburg, PA. and late brother-in-law George Muhlberg. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lonnie has been a resident of Natick for the past sixty years and spent his youth in West Newton where he graduated from high school. He served his country proudly and with honor as a SP3 with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Lonnie spent his entire career as a Pipefitter associated with Local 537 Boston, the Thomas G Gallagher Co and for many years with the Polaroid Company in Waltham before retiring. He was an active and well-known member of the Natick Elks as well as the Elks in Eastham. He enjoyed playing golf including the Kerr Open at Lake Morey held annually in support for ALS. But his greatest passion was his lawn at his home in Natick which he cared for meticulously and with great pride. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all the neighbors and friends he met on his life journey and was especially loved by his family who was the center of his life. Due to the current heath situation, a Celebration of his Life and interment in Lakeview Cemetery, alongside with his daughter, Kris will be held at a later date when all can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that you perform an act of kindness towards others as Lonnie would be delighted to see that. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Cochituate Village, Wayland. For condolences and updated service information please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 10 to May 18, 2020