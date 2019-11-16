|
|
Leopoldine (Pauline) (Walka) Willens, 83, of Natick died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Willens. Devoted mother to Bruce and his wife Eva Willens of Natick, Cindy Willens of Natick, Debbie Allen and her husband Donnie of New Hampshire and the late Keith Willens. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Willens, Lauren Willens, D.J. Allen, Nicole McIntyre and Melissa Allen. GG to Erika Thorsen, Heidi Thorsen, Elin Thorsen, Harper McIntyre, Keith Allen and Nora McIntyre. Sister of Hermine Minnie Pankowiecki of Florida and the late Franz Walka and Herbert Pondl. Aunt to many, many nieces and nephews. Pauline enjoyed cooking German food, going for coffee at McDonalds in the morning, slot machines, crossword puzzles, vacations in Aruba, but she especially loved being with her family. Private services and interment. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Natick Fire Department for their extraordinary care for Pauline. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Paulines name may be to: , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019