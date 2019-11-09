|
Lillian E. McGinnis Melchiorri, 95, of Natick died peacefully on November 7, 2019. Lillian was married to the love of her life, the late Silvano Melchiorri, for 63 years before his death in 2010. She was a transplanted Southern Belle from New Orleans who left friends and family to begin what was along wonderful life with her beloved Silbo in Natick. Lil was the devoted mother of Kathleen Bacon and her husband Paul of Natick, Patricia Westhaver and her husband Chip of Holliston, Rocky Melchiorri and his wife Susan of Natick, and Michael Melchiorri and his wife Beverly of Natick. She was the loving grandmother of Lisa, Chip, Christina, Ryan, Kevin, Brendan, Michael, and Scott and the cherished Nonnie of Tyler, Kylie, Peter, Jack, Patrick, and Austin. Lillian enjoyed attending the dances and events, including Natick 4th of July parade, where her husbands music was part of the celebration. She was very active in the Sons of Italy and the womens division of the Elks Club in Natick. She was a superb cook and a devoted caregiver to her husband and her family; especially notable through her husbands final illness. Lillian was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed bingo and her trips to the casinos as Lucky Lil. The funeral will be held from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at the Natick Common on Wednesday, November 13th at 9AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central St. (Rte. 135), Natick at 10AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours on Tuesday, November 12th from 5-7PM in the funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. The family would like to send the most sincere thank you to the caregivers at Mary Ann Morse in Natick who made Lillians last years so comfortable. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boston. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019