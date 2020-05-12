|
Linda Jean (Levitt) Lewis, 71, of Framingham passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 8th, 2020. Linda was born on January 28, 1949 in Boston, MA, third born of a large family. She grew up in Brighton and then Brookline, MA. Linda was a graduate of Brookline High School, then Hebrew Teachers College, and she received an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Boston and earned her MBA from Framingham State College. Linda was proud to be a stay at home mom during her sons early years; she also had a varied and successful career that included working for the planning department at the Town of Framingham, and as a Business Analyst at Genuity and Boston Scientific until her retirement in 2012. Linda married Rush Lewis of Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1969 and for twenty five years they raised two sons: Adam Jonathan Lewis of Natick, MA and Jason Matthew Lewis of Northborough, MA. Linda, known as "Jeannie" to those close to her, was the organizer, go-to person, and caregiver to all in her family. At the heart of her being, family was most important to her, and she loved family and friends fiercely and with all her heart. Her friends, colleagues, and family remember Linda as a bold, smart, responsible, capable, and caring woman. Linda enjoyed the simple beauty of a warm sunny day, flowers, shopping, and entertaining her friends and family at her home. Linda knew how important it was to have close girl friends, and she maintained friendships throughout the years, especially with her close friends including Joan Patterson, Margaret MacNeil, Janice Rhodes, and Jane Joyce. The light of her life after retirement was spending time with her grandson, Charlie. She will be greatly missed. Linda was predeceased by her parents Paul Levitt and Eaniss (Giampietro) Levitt, her sister, Cheryl Gentile, brothers Andrew, David, and Richard. She is survived by her sons, Adam Jonathan Lewis of Natick, MA and Jason Matthew Lewis and his wife Kate of Northborough, MA; grandsons Charlie Lewis and Sean Errington; sisters Ruth Levitt and Sandra Clark of Marlborough, and Judy Levitt of Framingham, brother -in -law, Joseph Gentile of Newton and her beloved nieces and nephews, Michelle Levitt Moore, Christopher Clark, Kimberly Belmont, Ryan Clark, Mia McPhee, Dana Levitt, Scarlette Belmont, and Stephen Belmont. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Linda's memory to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust, DAV Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Arrangements by the McCarthy Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 12 to May 19, 2020