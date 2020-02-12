|
|
Isenberg, Lois Claire (Paren), age 77 of Sandy Springs, GA, formerly of Sudbury and Brookline, MA, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by family in her adopted hometown, after a long and courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Lois was the beloved wife of the late David Isenberg, and the daughter of the late Mollie & Charles Paren. She is survived by her children; Michael and Katharine Isenberg of West Bloomfield, MI, Alisa Isenberg and her husband Roberto Marquez of NYC and Jennifer & Jeremy Rosenthall of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Dylan and Charles Rosenthall, and Zachary & Alexandra "Cookie" Isenberg. Mrs. Isenberg was a very loving mother who had tremendous pride in her family. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Sunday, February 16, at 10:45am. Memorial observance will be held at the home of long-time friends, the Lannans in Sudbury, MA on Sunday from 2pm-6pm and continuing Monday from 10am-1pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 www.psp.org
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020