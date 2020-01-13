|
Lois "Ronnie" Stein, age 81, of Framingham, passed away in her sleep after a short battle with Ocular Melanoma, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Manor in Framingham. Born in Boston, MA she was the daughter of the late Albert Taylor and Elinor (Olsen) Taylor. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years Thomas Stein and her beloved children Brian Stein (and wife Julie), Valerie Montuori (and husband Christopher) and daughter-in-law Maria Stein; her six adored grandchildren Jacob, Kassi, Thomas, Isabella, Konstantine, Harrison and her great-granddaughter Alexandria. She is also survived by her cherished cousins Pat, Marian, Jean, Donna and the late Sonny and Margaret. Ronnie was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School and upon graduation became an Executive Secretary at Reynolds Aluminum Company before marrying Tom and starting her family. After staying home and raising her children she became a Secretary for Chiropractic Doctors Duquette, Webber, Hausmann and Godin for many wonderful years. She and her husband Tom were very active in St. Bridgets's Parish and were honored to teach in the Pre-Cana program for many years. Ronnie's love of travel sent her to over 40 different countries where she had many wonderful adventures with Tom throughout the world, especially her beloved Ireland. In her leisure time she spent many hours painting beautiful pictures that hang in the homes of her loved ones. She will be missed. Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd in Framingham, MA 01702 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. At the families request there will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her name may be made to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation @ www.ocularmelanoma.org where there is a link to donate.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020