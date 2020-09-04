As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Our deepest condolences to you all. We will miss seeing Lou. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May his memories give you all the strength to bear this huge loss.



Love,

Sneha, Bryan, Srishti and Bhumi.

Sneha Sundet

Friend