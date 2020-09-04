1/1
Louis J. Ablondi Jr.
Louis J. Ablondi, Jr., age 64 and a lifelong resident of Framingham, died peacefully at home in the comfort and care of his beloved wife, Cathy, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born and raised in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ines (Pascucci) and Louis J. Ablondi, Sr. After graduating from Framingham South High School in 1974, Louis started his career at Fantoni, Inc. working his way up to Carpenter Foreman and attaining his Supervisor License. There he oversaw the construction of many bridges, retaining walls, and parking structures. Upon leaving Fantoni, Louie worked for ET&L Corporation for the last 20 years of his career where he managed many high-profile projects, including the Sagamore Flyover & the Methuen Route 93 Rotary Project. He was a proud member of the Brotherhood of Carpenters for over 45 years. Louie enjoyed the camaraderie of his team and took tremendous pride in the work each day. He commonly rose as early as 3AM to get out to the job site and spent his evenings and weekends pouring over blueprints and plans. In his leisure time, Louie enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family. Louie was known for his generosity, understated class, and attention to detail, which positively impacted everyone and everything he touched. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Catherine M. (Belmore) Ablondi of Framingham, his sons, Scott Gordon and his wife Dee of Laguna Niguel, CA, Joel Gordon and his wife, Monoshini of Sudbury, and Louis Ablondi of Brighton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Evan, Alyssa, Aarman, Arav, Chloe and Aayan Gordon; his sister, Elaine and her husband Gerhard Schmidt of Chestnut Hill; niece Jennifer Morrison and her husband Jason and their son, Jake of Honolulu, HI. It was Louies wish to ensure all those he loved would remain safe during the pandemic, so there will be no wake and the Mass will be closed to all but immediate kin. However, all are encouraged to spiritually be with Louies family by viewing his live-streamed funeral Mass celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10AM. This may be viewed by logging on to: https://youtu.be/UpPTqZMk6OQ Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund www.jimmyfund.org or to Care Dimensions in Waltham, www.caredimensions.org To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook which can be found at www.nortonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
September 3, 2020
Cathy, Scott Joel and Louis,
Words cannot express how sorry I am to hear of Louis passing. He was such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and uncle. May your memories of happier times give you peace.
Debbie Puleo
Friend
September 3, 2020
I met Louis at Framingham South back in 1974 and we became friends immediately .We spent many hours after school working on my 1964 Chevy Impala at the Exxon station where he worked part time.He was always calm never got mad actually I never witnessed Loui mad.He was very kind and always ready to help. I will miss him and his true friendship. He will be missed by everyone.
Peter Di MatteoFramin
Friend
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
Cathy,
My deepest sympathies for you and your family at this most difficult time. Loui was a wonderful man and he loved you dearly.
You will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days, weeks and months to come.
With warmest regards,
Brenda (Manzella) Wishart
Brenda Wishart
Friend
September 3, 2020
Dear Cathy, Scott, Joel, & Louie,
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks with yours. You are in my heart & prayers. May God’s perpetual light shine upon Louie & May he Rest In Peace. Love, Jane
Jane DeMartino
Friend
September 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Our deepest condolences to you all. We will miss seeing Lou. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May his memories give you all the strength to bear this huge loss.

Love,
Sneha, Bryan, Srishti and Bhumi.
Sneha Sundet
Friend
