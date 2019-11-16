Home

McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Hartford St. Presbyterian Church
99 Hartford St
Natick, MA
Funeral service
Following Services
St. Presbyterian Church
Louis J. Zanchi Obituary
Louis J. Zanchi, 89, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Sunday November 10, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Giuseppe & Margherita (Plurivancia) Zanchi, and the beloved husband of the late Matilda Tilly (Rebecchi) and Joan (McLean). Raised and educated in Framingham, Louis was the owner of Autoworld on Route 9 in Framingham for more than 25 years. After his retirement he volunteered countless hours to A Place to Turn food pantry. Louis valued hard work his entire life, but enjoyed traveling especially cruises. He is survived by his son, David and his wife Adrienne of Las Vegas, NV, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, his siblings, Joseph L. and his wife Mildred of Framingham, his sister, Ruth Ann Roth and her husband Robert of Dennis, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wives, Louis was predeceased by his sons, Louis W., Richard, & Michael, and brother Charles. Family and friends will honor and remember Louis life by gathering for a time of visitation in Hartford St. Presbyterian Church, 99 Hartford St. Natick on Monday, November 18th from 9-10:30 a.m. His funeral service will immediately follow in the church. Interment in Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Louis name to: A Place to Turn, 99 Hartford St. Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019
