Louise Joanne (Pantanella) Mogan, 98, died peacefully and comfortably on May 16, 2020 at Saint Patrick's Manor, following a period of declining health. She was born in Waltham on September 24, 1921, the daughter of the late Louis Pantanella and Esther Pantanella. Louise spent her formative years in Waltham, has resided in Framingham for the past ten years and previously in Maynard.She enjoyed playing cards and her family was the most important part of her life and the time she spent with them. Louise was the mother of Sharon A. Brennan and her husband John of Framingham and Colleen Sampson and her husband Paul of Twin Mountain, NH and the late Michele J. Daniels and Peter M. Mogan. Also survived by seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment in Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Louise's memory may be sent to the St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA. 01701. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.