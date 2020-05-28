|
Louise Maizie (Hammond) Whitehouse, a longtime Framingham resident died peacefully at the age of 100 on Saturday May 23, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of Earl L. and Lillian (McCormack) Hammond. Louise was born in Natick, MA on April 11, 1920 and lived most of her life in Framingham, MA. She was the loving mother of her only child, the late Marcia (Intinarelli) McCann, and wife of the late Rocco Intinarelli and the late Arthur Whitehouse. As a young woman she loved to travel into Boston to enjoy live music, dancing and the theatre. She also enjoyed cooking, knitting, listening to her favorite radio programs, writing poetry and celebrating her Irish heritage on St Patricks Day each year. She had an extraordinarily loving heart and was dearly loved by her family and friends who knew her as LouLou. She was known for her fun-loving spirit and tremendous sense of humor which was immediately evident to all who met her. Louise is survived by her devoted son-in-law Matthew (Ray) McCann of Framingham; her two beloved granddaughters Maureen Whiting and her husband Robert of Holliston, and Meridith Marion and her husband Mathew of North Kingstown, RI; and 4 great-grandchildren: Julia and Matthew Whiting, and Meadow and Monica Marion who were her darlings. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brothers Charlie, Roy and George and sisters Ethel Woodsum and Doris Gassett. Due to the current health regulations, family and friends will honor and remember Louises life with a private burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham on Saturday May 30, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Her family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Bethany Healthcare for providing expert care with kindness, dignity and respect while Louise resided there for the last 7 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Bethany Health Care Center in Louises memory. Donations may be made at www.bethanyhealthcare.org. Checks should be mailed to Bethany Health Care Center/Advancement Department at 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. Please include Louise Whitehouses name on the memo line. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com..
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 28 to June 4, 2020