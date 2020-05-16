Home

Louise Paglia
Louise (Geneseo) Paglia, age 102, a longtime resident of Framingham, died, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Carlyle House, Framingham. She was the wife of the late Larry D. Paglia for 66 years, who died in 2011. Born in Framingham, Louise was the daughter of the late Genesi and Cesira (Devoti) Geneseo. Louise worked for many years at GE Telechron. Louise is survived by her sons, Larry Paglia and his wife Eileen of Hampton, NH, and John Paglia of Marlborough; grandchildren, Christine Paglia Baker of Florence, MA, Daniel Paglia of Boxford, MA and Mark Paglia of Rockville, MD. She is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Cora and Natalie Paglia Baker as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the mandated restrictions of public gatherings, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Carlyle House and Bethany- at-Home, especially Mattie Cummings. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, ccab.org. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 16 to May 23, 2020
