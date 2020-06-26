Lucinda Galante

Lucinda "Cindy" (Cronin) Galante, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed on her 65th birthday, Saturday, June 20, 2020 following an unexpected progression illness. She was the daughter of the late Joseph & Lucinda (Carr) Cronin. A graduate of Marian High School, Cindy went on to receive a degree in Nursing. Most of her working life was spent in finance and bookkeeping. Cindy took pride in creating a welcoming a loving home for her family and friends. She enjoyed carrying on traditions and became the nucleus of her family. She used her talents for creative projects, gardening, baking, and helping anyone in anyway she could. Besides her beloved husband Louis W. Galante, Cindy is survived by her children, Katie Melo & her husband Flamarion of Shrewsbury, and Joseph Galante of Nashville, TN, her step children, Ann Winchester of Lady Lake, FL, James Winchester & his wife Colleen of Waitsfield, VT, and Karen Tully & her husband Allen of Framingham, her grandchildren, Emily Lucinda Melo, Gregory and Andrew Paulin, and John and Sarah Tully, her siblings, Cathy Leydon & her husband Frank of Lynn, Mary Cronin of Framingham, Patricia Berardi & her husband Gino of Marlborough, and Colleen Gordon & her husband Bill of Franklin, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate her life privately, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Cindys name to: Donate Life America at www.donatelife.net. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.