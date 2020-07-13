Lydia Boyko, age 98, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed peacefully on Saturday July 11th, 2020. After immigrating to the United States from the Soviet Union after World War Two with her husband George Boyko and young daughter Olga, they settled in Framingham for 66 years, where she went on to have twins Elena and Anatole. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her |granddaughter Erica, and her daughter Olga. She will be dearly missed by her son Anatole Boyko of Mashpee, daughter Elena Gallenberger of Hendersonville, NC; granddaughters, Julia Giancola, Nicole Lavoie, Kendra Lilley, Alexandra Upton and five great grandchildren. She was a founding member of the Russian Orthodox of the Holy Resurrection in Worcester where she was a devout member for the remainder of her life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. A private graveside service will take place. Due to current health regulations, masks are required and as well as social distancing. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book and directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com