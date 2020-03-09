|
Marcia Louise (Barry) Ash, in Natick, formerly of West Newton, passed away surrounded by her family on March 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late William Francis Ash, Jr. Devoted mother of Susan Lawlor and her husband Joseph of Marshfield, Lois Haswell and her husband John of Natick, Beth Parker and her husband Robert of Ashland, William Francis Ash, III and his wife Leanne of Framingham and the late Jane Ash. Sister of Lois Hutch and her husband Francis of Marlboro, and the late William Barry and his wife Jeanne of Newton, Priscilla Fogarty and her husband Larry of Wellesley. Loving grandmother of Kathleen Francis, Michael and Patrick Lawlor, Ryan Haswell, Benjamin and Liam Parker, Jillian Ash. Great-grandmother of Nolan Francis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Wednesday March 11, at 9 a.m. Followed by a funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rte. 135) Natick at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday, March 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Marcia was a longtime cook at St. James Church in Wellesley. She was a very kind, compassionate, and thoughtful person who was devoted to her Church, family, and community. Marcia loved politics and shopping and was always willing to share her thoughts. Marcia was very outgoing belonged to many clubs including St. James Church Woman's Guild, Italian American Club Wellesley, Natick Craft Club, and the Democratic Committee of Natick. She loved children and for many years was known as penny candy lady at the East Natick School. The Ash family would like to kindly thank the Mary Ann Morse Fan Club. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marcia may be made to Sisters of Charity 125 Oakland Street Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or to the Mary Ann Morse Health Care Center with memo: Activities Department 45 Union Street Natick, MA 01760. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020