Marcia P. Wantman
Marcia P. (Pearlman) Wantman of Framingham, suddenly, on August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard D. Wantman. Devoted mother of Michael of Brookline. Loving sister of Ina Beth Tamir. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Cole. A private Graveside Service will be held at Crawford Street Memorial Park. Remembrances in memory of Marcia may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society @ nationalmssociety.org. www.brezniakfd.org.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Aug. 29 to Sep. 5, 2020.
