Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Margaret Reed
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Healthcare Center
97 Bethany Rd
Framingham, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Healthcare Center
97 Bethany Rd
Framingham, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
First Parish Cemetery
York, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Margaret Reed
Margaret K. Reed

Margaret K. Reed Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Kathleen (Gavin) Reed, a longtime resident of Framingham, former resident of Sanibel Island, FL and York, ME, aged 102, died peacefully surrounded by her family, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bethany Health Care Center. She was the devoted wife to the late William E. Reed who died in 1998. Margaret was born in Framingham, beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Gavin. She was a graduate of Framingham High School, Class of 1935. Margaret excelled in cooking, gardening, rug braiding and knitting. Margaret volunteered in many organizations and was a member of the Framingham Catholic Women's Cub, Communicant of St. Christopher's Church in York, ME and former parishioner of St. Bridget's Church Framingham. She was the loving mother to the late Lorraine A. McComiskey and Robert J. Reed. She is survived by her daughter in law Kate Reed of York, ME. And also survived by her six grandchildren; Carolyn Martone and her husband Andy, Lisa Babineau and her husband Owen, Cheri Reed, Kerry Boyd and her husband Eric, Bobby Reed and his wife Adriane and Kym Wells and her husband Scott; nine great-grandchildren; Paul and Jack Martone, Kara, Owen and Erin Babineau, Max Reed, Alex and Jason Reed and Madison Wells. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 9 | 10 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Healthcare Center, 97 Bethany Rd, Framingham. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Healthcare Center, 97 Bethany Rd, Framingham. Burial to follow at First Parish Cemetery, York, ME. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Bethany Health Care Center, c/o Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, C.S.J. 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019
