Margaret M. (Herlihy) Davitt, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died on May 14, 2020, after a brief battle with the COVID 19 virus. Margaret was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Robert D. and Dorothy A. (Roche) Herlihy. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas J. Davitt. Margaret was a graduate of the St. Mary's High School in Milford and later the St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She worked for nearly fifty years with The Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) and retired as the Deputy Director of the organization. Margaret loved life and all the time spent with family, her two children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Through her life, Margaret developed lasting friendships with all those around her, including colleagues and members of her community. Those around her were deeply grateful for all that she invested in her friendships and the people she helped along the way. Margaret is survived by her children, Thomas M. Davitt and his wife Valerie Davitt. She is also survived by her daughter Paula D. Crowne of Marion, her grandchildren, Colin T. Crowne and his wife Chatchaya. She is also survived by her grandson Thomas J. Davitt, her granddaughter Kristen Testagrossa and her husband Nicholas Testagrossa. Margaret is survived by her great grandchildren Nolan and Nora Testagrossa. Lastly, she is survived by one of her greatest friends, her sister Roberta Guertin. Due to current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Margaret's life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margaret's name to: Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit mccrthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 17 to May 24, 2020