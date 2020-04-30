|
Margaret (Dillon) Van Ummersen, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 Loving mother of Margaret Van Ummersen of Uxbridge, Susan Van Ummersen of Quincy, Janet Van Ummersen of Bolton and Gordon Van Ummersen of Orleans. Loving Grandmother of Jacqui and Jamie Danis, Caroline and Maddie Van Ummersen and Great Grandmother of Connor and Dylan Welch, Aidan and Camden Danis. A longtime resident of Natick, MA, Peggy as she was known to her family and friends was beloved as the oldest of her 5 siblings and leaves behind 3 living siblings, Tommy, Bobby and Janie as well as 2 deceased siblings, Phil and Betty. Peggy happily retired from a long and successful career in retail at Filenes and enjoyed many happy days at the pool at her Natick Green condo with all her many friends. She treasured her time with family and was at her happiest lying in the sun at her favorite beaches on Cape Cod and watching her beloved Boston sports teams in action. She loved people and was a natural conversationalist with a great sense of humor and a generous personality. Funeral services and interment will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020