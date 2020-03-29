|
|
Marian Frances (Callahan) Mee, 90, of Palm, City, Florida died March 24th, 2020 peacefully, in her home. Marian was born in Marlboro, MA and graduated from Framingham Teachers College, becoming a third grade teacher. Marian and her husband of 53 years, John C. Mee (d2008) resided in Framingham where they operated their family business, Kent's Home Fashions in Framingham and Westboro. Upon retirement, the couple moved permanently to Florida. Marian enjoyed travel, spending time with family and friends, texting, making lists, and New England seafood. A special treat would be a Maine lobster or a plate of Ipswich fried clams. Marian is survived by her daughter, Susanne Gibbs, and her husband Jerome Gibbs Of Raynham, and Caryn Mee of Arlington, VA, along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Marian's caregiver, Barbara Goldstein, for her wonderful assistance. A private service will be held and a memorial mass honoring her life will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham, MA 01702 To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020