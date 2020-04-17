|
Marie E. (Chasse) Arena, 96, of Natick passed away April 5, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late retired Natick Police Chief John Arena. Loving and devoted mother of George Newton and his wife Barbara of Arizona, John Arena and his wife Linda of Delaware, Carolyn Piccirillo and her husband James of Arizona, Donald Newton and his wife Joanne of Hudson, MA, Donna Arena-Myers and her husband David of Framingham, MA, Michael Arena and his wife Margaret of Maine, Mary Hewins of Marlborough, MA, Stephen Arena and his wife Emmy of Southborough, MA, Susan Arena-Brodeur and her husband Stephen of Marlborough, MA, Michael Hewins and his wife Joanne of Wrentham, MA, Steven Hewins and his wife Debra of Maynard, MA, Cheryl Arena-Blair and her husband Dennis of Marlborough, MA. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sister of the late Leo Chasse, Alice Miller, Therese Grenier, Donald Chasse and Beatrice Sinclair. Daughter of the late Donat and Beatice (Hallet) Chasse. Also predeceased by husbands George E. Newton and Weston A. Hewins. Marie worked for Jordan Marsh for 20 years and also Petite Sophisticates well into her 70s all while maintaining a loving home. Marie always put her family first, raising her children and keeping an immaculate home. More than anything she dearly loved her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. An outstanding role model for her family, Marie found satisfaction and enjoyment in the simple things in life like knitting, reading, gardening, nature, doing puzzles, traveling and trips to Florida. She enjoyed family get-togethers and always made everyone feel special. She was a volunteer at the Natick Senior Center and a parishioner at St. Patricks Church and sang in the choir. We would like to thank Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center for the excellent care they provided to her while there. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A celebration of Maries life will be planned in the months ahead so that her family and dear friends can celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maries name may be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or WWW.DravetFoundation.org or mail to Dravet Syndrome Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 3026, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To sign a guestbook, www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020