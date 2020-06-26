Marie T. (Fougere) Campbell 92, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday June 18, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Phillip & Ethel (Burke) Fougere, and the beloved wife of the late William T. Campbell. Marie worked as an administrative assistant for many years at John Hancock. She and Bill were devout Catholics who were very active at St. George Parish, and spent many hours together at the Knights of Columbus. Known affectionately as Rere to her nieces and nephews, she doted on them as if they were her own, and made holidays, especially Christmas amazing memories. Marie is survived by her sisters, Jean Donnellan of Framingham, Claire Lundberg of Westwood, and Nancy Martorano of Tewksbury, and many dear nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Maries life by celebrating her Funeral Mass and interment privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to: The National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760, www.kidney.org.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.