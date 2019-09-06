|
|
Marilyn G. (Garbarino) Ottaviani longtime resident of Framingham died peacefully, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 surrounded by her family after a sudden illness. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday on July 22nd with the most special people in her life. Marilyn was married to the love her life, Philip R. Ottaviani for 56 years. Born in Framingham, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Charles John and Geraldine (Roche) Garbarino. She graduated from The Academy of the Assumption in Wellesley Hills class of 1957 and from Garland Junior College class of 1959. Marilyn devoted her life to her family and overflowed with love and pride for them. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren for whom her love was immeasurable. Her generosity made everyone around her feel loved and special. She gave unconditional love to all and was known for sending cards to many relatives and friends making them feel important. She loved delivering gifts and baking dozens of desserts to make every occasion and holiday special. Her hat collection added to her elegance and she enjoyed the beauty of nature and flowers especially roses and hydrangeas. Marilyn a devoted wife and mother is survived by her children, Philip R. Ottaviani Jr, and his wife Valerie of Framingham, Beth Depietri and her husband William of Southborough; cherished grandchildren, Jared William Depietri, Justin Philip Depietri, Brandon Robert Depietri, Caroline Beth Depietri and Julia Katherine Ottaviani; beloved brother, John C. and his wife Laurie Garbarino of Duxbury; sister in law, Irene D. Quinn of Framingham. She had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews; Cynthia Quinn, Robert Quinn, Leslie Garbarino, Chase Garbarino and his wife Jessica and their son, Dash. She is also survived by her many cousins, godchildren and lifelong friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 6 , 2019 from 4 | 8 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridgets Parish on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her name to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019