Marjorie Anne Hart Conley, age 91, of Natick MA, formerly of Stuart, FL and Belmont, MA, the wife of the late Leo J Conley, passed away on January 7, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was born in Hartford CT in 1928, the second of four children to William E Hart and Mary A Donahue. She attended West Hartford schools graduating from William Hall High School in 1946 and St Josephs College in 1950 with a B.S. in Nursing, a profession of which she was very proud. Before starting her family she was an Operating Room Nursing Instructor and returned to nursing in the 1980s as a Private Duty Nurse and a Belmont School Nurse. In 1954 she met Leo at a Young Catholic dance where they fell in love and married in 1955. They lived in Hartford and Stoneham, MA before settling in Belmont completing their family with six children. She was a supportive and busy wife and mother throughout her life whether it was a dedicated fan at their sporting events or a steadfast observer of all their successes. She loved playing cards, especially Bridge, Irish 45 and Cribbage, doing cross stitch and knitting sweaters for her extended family. She took up golf in her 50s with Leo and played into her 80s playing in a golf league in Stuart. She and Leo passed this love of golf to her grandchildren. She was a huge fan of New England sports loving her Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics. (Basketball was a sport she enjoyed playing in her youth.) She is survived by her children: Michael J and Amy Conley, Daniel J and Ann Minzner Conley, Sheila M Conley, Leo J Conley, Jr, James P and Gail Conley, and Jean C and James Manoli; loving Grandma to 15 grandchildren: Seamus, Claire, and Christopher Conley; Brendan and Casey Conley; Tyler and Eric Perry; Sarah Wright, and Lindsey and Julie Conley; Grace, Erin, and William Conley; and Peter and the late Rachel Manoli; and proud Great-Grandma to Ella Wright. She is predeceased by her brothers William E. Louis F Hart and her sister Elaine M Burke. A Celebration of Life will take place on January 18, 2020 in the Chapel of John Everett and Sons Funeral Home at 4 Park Street, Natick at NATICK COMMON at 10:00am. Visiting hours in the funeral home from 9:00-10:00am prior to the service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Marjorie, donations can be made to the American Red Cross. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020