Marjorie E. Fitzgerald
Marjorie Elaine Atwater Fitzgerald, 93, a 50 year resident of Framingham, died Tuesday June 16, 2020 at home following a brief illness. Born in Cambridge and raised in Belmont, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Mae (Downey) Atwater, and the beloved wife of the late John Edward Fitzgerald. Marjorie was a Librarian at the Hemenway School in Framingham for over 30 years. She enjoyed work, family, and being at home. In her younger days she enjoyed traveling, bowling, and was a big decorator around the holidays. Marjorie is survived by her children, Elaine Fitzgerald who lives in NYC and Mark Fitzgerald of Framingham. She also has many nieces and nephews who lovedher dearly. Besides her husband John, she was predeceased by her 2 brothers Charles and Robert Atwater as well as her sister Charlotte Gibson. She was an amazing woman, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Due to the current health regulations, Marjories family and friends will honor and remember her life by celebrating her Funeral Mass at a later date. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 18 to Jun. 25, 2020.
