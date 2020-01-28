Home

McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Marjorie J. Brochu

Marjorie J. Brochu Obituary
Marjorie J. (Milley) Brochu, 92, a longtime Framingham resident died Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth J. Cantone of Douglas, her son in law John of Malden, her grandchildren, Tina Cantone and her companion Scott Fontaine, Raymond Cantone, and TJ Dowden, her great grandson Isaiah Cantone, her sister, Joyce Barter, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Marjories life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Friday, January 31st from 4 | 8 P.M. Her Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday morning in Wesley United Methodist Church, 80 Beacon St. Framingham on Saturday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. For complete obituary and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
