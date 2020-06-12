Mark R. Landry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark R. Landry, 62, of Hopkinton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 while doing one of the things he loved the most, working out with his friends from CrossFit Resilience. First and foremost a family man. Devoted husband of Bonnie (Filledes) Landry. Dedicated father of Brian Landry of Los Angeles, CA and Keith Landry and his partner May Costa of Los Angeles, CA. Loving brother of Charlene Inferrere of Natick, Craig Landry and his wife Diane of Holliston, Steven Landry and his wife Mary of Bellingham, Doreen White and her husband Paul of Natick and Beth Ostaszewski and her husband Lee of Medway. Loving brother-in-law of Chris Moretti and her husband Tom of Milford, and Peter and Carol Filledes of San Diego, CA. Loyal son of the late Jerome and Eleanor (Craig) Landry. Dear son-in-law of Tassos and Florence Filledes. Mark graduated from Northeastern University and worked at Test Evolution Corp as an engineer and amateur ping pong player. Besides his generous nature and big heart, he will be most remembered for his competitive drive. It pushed him to win competitions ranging from league softball games to the Red Sox Fantasy Camp Championship (earning MVP honors). He always pushed himself to his limit whether in the 2018 CrossFit Games in the 60+ division (14th in the world) or in family tournaments including Bop It and Easter egg cracking. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours with COVID-19 restrictions in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday June 12th from 4-8pm. Guests are required to PLEASE wear masks when entering the funeral home. Funeral Service and interment on Saturday, June 13th at 12:30pm in Dell Park Cemetery,163 Pond Street, Natick, MA 01760. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marks memory to the Red Sox Foundation or a charity of your choice. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Dell Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved