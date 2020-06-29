Martha L. Sullivan
Martha L. Sullivan, 82, passed away on June 17, 2020 at her home in Framingham. Martha was born in Boston, the daughter of the late James S. and Leonore (Rowsome) McNabb, and the beloved wife of the late Peter G. Sullivan, Sr. for 48 years who predeceased her in 2012. She graduated from Wellesley High School in 1956, and from Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Ingalls Hope in 2003 and brother 'Stan' Roger Standish Ingalls in 2013. Martha worked for Zayre from 1960-1964. From 1964-1979, she was a homemaker caring for her five sons. She worked for Alpine American from 1979-1989 and then The Westin Copley Place Boston until 2005. Tragically, she was predeceased by her oldest son Joe in 2010, and, by her youngest son Peter on May 25, 2020. She is survived by her sons Jim, 55, of Alstead , NH; Mike, 54, of Manchester VT; and Tim , 52, of Farmington, NH; by five grandchildren, Steven, Ryan, Colin, Jack and Ben, two daughters-in-law, Cheryl and Camille; 16 nieces and nephews; and by several in-laws, including Joyce Goodwin, Michael 'Gary' Sullivan and Joanne Sullivan. One of Marthas dearest friends was the late Nancy Sullivan Root of New Orleans. Martha made several trips to New Orleans over the years and truly loved spending time with Nancy and her late husband Jim Root. Marthas passions included her pets, Boston sports, especially the Patriots, her family and her friends. Her closest friends included: Anne Marie Quinn Sullivan, Dale Wilson, Minnette Koffinke, Mary Ellen Carter, Mary Juliani, Eileen Keene, Charlene Flaherty, Jane Eshman, Betty Vail and many more. Martha was loved by all. Rest in peace and God bless you Martha. Due to health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember her life by celebrating at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marthas name to the MSPCA, www.mspca.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit: www.mccarthyfh.com.

