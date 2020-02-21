|
Sister Martina Marie Kelly CSJ, in her 68th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Martin E. and Mary A. (Ward) Kelly, Sister Martina Marie is survived by her loving sister, Joan Kelly Sullivan, her cherished nieces, Anne Marie Sullivan and Christine Rice, and her nephew, Brian Sullivan, grandnieces and grandnephews, along with her dear friend, Sister Joan Patricia Lonergan, CSJ, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at Our Lady Help of Christians School, Newton; St. Mary School, Winchester; St. Catherine School, Somerville; and Principal at Newton Catholic Elementary School, Newton; and St. Clement Elementary School, Somerville. Sister Martina Maria served as Administrator of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse, Brighton also. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020