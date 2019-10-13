|
Mary E. Lewis, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John J. Lewis. Mary is survived by her two sons John Lewis and Mark Lewis, five daughters: Beth Mulligan (John), Pamela Handman (Arthur), Barbara Kellett, Paula Trabucco (Marc), Eileen Marcus (Eric) and eleven grandchildren. Mary was born in Boston, MA to Michael and Anna Farrell on August 6, 1924. A longtime resident of Framingham, MA, she was very active in community affairs and a parishioner at St. Bridget's Church for sixty years. A valued employee of the former Data General Corp of Westboro MA, Mary served as administrative assistant to three consecutive vice presidents until her retirement. Mary's life celebrated with a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Bridget's Church, Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA at 9 a.m. October 15, 2019 followed by interment at Edgell Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are by Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham MA. To sign the online guest book, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019