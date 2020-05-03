|
Sister Mary Goudey, CSJ, Sister Marie Claire, in her 63 rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Friday, May 1, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late William and Sarah (Sherman) Goudey, and beloved sister of the late William Goudey. Sister Mary is survived by her loving sister, Claire Halloran, her husband, Paul Halloran, Sr., her sister-in-law, Joanne Goudey, along with several cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Andrew School, Forest Hills; St. Bridget School, Framingham; St. Thomas School, Jamaica Plain; Immaculate Conception School, Revere; St. Patrick School, Natick; St. Mary School, Charlestown; St. Raphael School, Medford; and St. John Preparatory School, Danvers. Sister Mary also ministered as the CCD Coordinator at St. Mary Parish, Charlestown; St. Anthony Parish, Allston; and Director of Religious Education in St. Clement Parish, Somerville. For more than 13 years, Sister Mary served in the Newton/Wellesley Hospital Inpatient Services Department. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 3 to May 10, 2020