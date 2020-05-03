Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Mary Goudey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Goudey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Goudey CSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Goudey CSJ Obituary
Sister Mary Goudey, CSJ, Sister Marie Claire, in her 63 rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died on Friday, May 1, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late William and Sarah (Sherman) Goudey, and beloved sister of the late William Goudey. Sister Mary is survived by her loving sister, Claire Halloran, her husband, Paul Halloran, Sr., her sister-in-law, Joanne Goudey, along with several cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Andrew School, Forest Hills; St. Bridget School, Framingham; St. Thomas School, Jamaica Plain; Immaculate Conception School, Revere; St. Patrick School, Natick; St. Mary School, Charlestown; St. Raphael School, Medford; and St. John Preparatory School, Danvers. Sister Mary also ministered as the CCD Coordinator at St. Mary Parish, Charlestown; St. Anthony Parish, Allston; and Director of Religious Education in St. Clement Parish, Somerville. For more than 13 years, Sister Mary served in the Newton/Wellesley Hospital Inpatient Services Department. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 3 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -