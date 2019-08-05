|
Mary I (DiFranco) Stucchi, age 87, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Patrick Manor, Framingham after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, William Bill J. Stucchi who died in 2017. She is survived by her children Arthur Stucchi and his wife Angela of Southborough, Linda S. Stucchi and her husband James V. Hounam of Upton, William Wes E. Stucchi of Framingham and Faith M. Currier of Framingham. Also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Born in Framingham on September 29, 1931. She was the only child of the late Edward and Josephine (Mazzaro) DiFranco. Mary attended St. Marys High School in Milford and graduated in 1949. She went to Framingham School of Nursing and received her RN. In 1952, she worked at Framingham Union Hospital for her entire career. She was also an accomplished Bridge Player with Cavedish Cl in Worcester, earning enough master points to achieve the rank of Bronze Life Master. In addition, Mary also held an instrument rated pilots license. She enjoyed spending summers at their Bartlett NH Camp and was an avid Patriots fan. She will be remembered as a caring and loving mother and will be missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on August 10, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham. At the familys request the burial will be private. At the behest of the family , memorial donation may be made to the Metrowest Humane Society, P.O. 1068, Framingham, MA 01701 To leave a message of condolence please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019