|
|
Mary K. (Dunlop) Messin, 90, a longtime resident of Holliston, MA, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born and raised in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary Dunlop. She married Vincent Messina and had four children. While raising her family, she proudly earned her Bachelor's degree from Framingham State College, and her Master's degree in Psychology and Counseling from Assumption College. A longtime Natick Labs employee, Mary went on to serve her country as an inspector at Raytheon with an inspection roster that included the Patriot missile. After her retirement, Mary moved to Nashville to be with daughter, Jo Dee, and she ran the Jo Dee Messina Fan Club for many years. In her last few years, she returned home to live with her daughter Terese. Mary could not see a baby without stopping to admire and give a smile. She kept cookies and a special drawer of toys for her grandchildren. She loved to share learning, would do anything for family and friends, and never wanted to be a "bother." Mary is survived by her children, Marianne Messina, Terese (Messina) Patterson & husband Chuck Patterson, Vincent Messina & his wife Katia, and Jo Dee Messina & her husband Patrick Wyatt, as well as her eight grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Rebecca, Joseph, Francesco, Isabella, Noah and Jonah. She was also beloved by many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Dunlop, and her sister Theresa Philbrick. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Mary's family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020