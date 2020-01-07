|
Mary Louise (Ellis) DeFlumere, 79, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Corina (Dion) Ellis. Mary was the beloved wife to Nicholas DeFlumere. Leaves behind 5 daughters, 1 step son, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: Janice Ockerby, Nancy Cassano, Sara DeFlumere, Christina DeFlumere, step-daughter Laura Sheehan-Barron and step-son William Charles DeFlumere. She also leaves behind her siblings: Henry Ellis, Corina Regnier, predeceased by her sister Jane Rielly, Roberta Doucette and Marcia Ahern. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our mother, grandmother, sister and loving wife, Mary. We celebrate her strength, fortitude and devoted loyalty. She was our number one fan! She taught us all to be independent and kind. Mary had a passion and gift for sewing. Her extraordinary handmade colorful quilts, ceramic dolls, cuddly teddy bears and beautiful clothes will always be a material reminder of her loving, caring and giving spirit. She shared her love of sewing through teaching and generous with her knowledge. We will miss you Mary-Wife, Mommy, Mom, Grammy, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend. We love you and miss you dearly! Please contact family for Memorial information. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Newton Wellesley Hospital Cancer Center: https://giving.nwh.org/donate To leave an on-line message of condolence, or Share a Memory of Mary, Please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020