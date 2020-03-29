|
Mary Louise (Tomasetti) Hewins 72, of Holliston and formerly of Natick passed away in Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Richard Hewins. Devoted| mother of Stacie Bernier and her husband Kristopher of Putnam, CT. Loving grandmother of Aidan, Shea and Delanie Bernier of Putnam, CT. Sister of Anthony "Skip" and Linda Tomasetti and the late Joanne Tomasetti, Sandi Tomasetti also Michael Tomasetti James Tomasetti. Sister in law of Virginia "Ginny" Tomasetti and Cyndi Tomasetti. Daughter of the late Anthony and Genevieve (Kadlik) Tomasetti. Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Mary worked for New England Telephone as a secretary until retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially summers in York Beach Maine with her large extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys name may be made to: Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk Street, #405, Lowell, MA 01854 or www.epilepsy newengland.org? As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020