|
|
Mary M. (Keach) Malloy 79, of No. Oxford, formerly of Framingham and Ashland died after a brief illness on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mary was born in Colebrook, NH to Douglas & Marilyn (Phillips) Keach. Mary is survived by her sons, Dana Smith & his wife Elena of Glen Mills, PA, Douglas Smith of Fitchburg, and James Bacon of Worcester, her step son Dan Malloy & his wife Patricia of Charlton, her granddaughter Alyson Smith of Fitchburg, her great granddaughters, Avery Rose and Savannah Grace Smith of Manchester, NH, her sister Linda Nolet & her husband Bob of Manchester, NH, and also her niece Shane Atkins & her husband Chris Schleyer. Besides her beloved husband Jack, she was predeceased by her sister Janet. Family and friends will honor and remember Marys life by celebrating her funeral mass and interment at a date to be announced. For a complete obituary, and online tributes kindly visit www.mcarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020