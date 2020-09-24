1/1
Mary T. Julian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary T. (Marshall) Julian, a long-time resident of Natick, born and raised in Ashland, passed away on September 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis Julian, devoted mother of Chad of Worcester, Peter and his wife Amanda of Marlborough, loving grandmother of Sophia and Luke Julian, sister of James Marshall of Ashland, Patricia Azus of Miller Place, NY, Kathleen Haynes of Marlborough and the late John Marshall. Daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (OMalley) Marshall. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday September 26th at 11am Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Linus Church 119 Hartford Street Natick at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Friday September 25th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Mary worked at the Zayre Corporation where she met her husband, Louis. She spent many years working as a waitress at the Chateau de Ville, Juliannas Restaurant, Frannys Place and Station Five Grill in Natick. Her strong work ethic, dedication to the job and no-nonsense demeanor endeared her to her regular customers and helped forge great friendships with her co-workers over the years. Mary had a home in Sagamore Beach Cape Cod where she spent her summers and played host to a large extended family and many great friends. She was an official member of the Sagamore Beach Bums social club. Her door was always open and welcomed everyone. When new friends were introduced over the years they were always welcomed with a hug-it was just her way. Her life was blessed with many loving family and friends all of whom will miss her dearly. For directions or guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved