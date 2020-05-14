|
Mary V. (Giombetti) DiRado of Framingham, died peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Framingham Metrowest Medical Center at the age of 94. She was the devoted wife of the late Frank J. DiRado. Loving mother of Donna M. DiRado of Natick, Nancy R. Donaghey and her son-in-law Gary J. Donaghey of Franklin. She was the adoring "Nonnie" of six grandchildren, Katelyn, Matthew and Kristen Donaghey of Franklin and Justin, Lauren and Caroline Crowley of Natick. She is also survived by many relatives, neighbors, and friends. Mary was born and lived in Framingham her entire life, living in the same house for her 94 years. She was the daughter of the late Luigi and Cesira (Castelli) Giombetti. Mary was educated in the Framingham Public School System and worked at Telechron for several years. Nothing brought her more joy than being surrounded by her family, especially her six grandchildren who were the light of her life. Cooking and gardening were her passions; she took great pride in her many Italian dishes. Mary was an avid bocce player and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Golden Rays senior group. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Tarcisius Church. Mary loved nothing more than making others laugh. She brought a smile to the face of everyone she met, and her house was always open to friends and family. Mary had an indomitable spirit, always so full of energy and enthusiasm. She was a joy to be around and will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. All services will be private. Her burial will take place at St. Tarcisius Cemetery in Framingham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 14 to May 21, 2020