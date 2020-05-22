|
|
Mary (Costa) Wamboldt, 95, died on Tuesday, May 19,2020 at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late, Antonio Costa, who died in 1977 and Leah Domicelli, who died in 1927. Rose Costa, who died in 2008, was her mother for 80 years. Mary graduated from Natick High School and spent the rest of her life as a resident of Framingham. She was a Lady of the Lake and a member of the Elks Emblem Club, and a member of the Legion of Mary at St. Tarcisius Church. Mary was a cashier at Framingham South High School and worked at both Dameris and Decenso Markets, both in Framingham. Mary rounded out her work life at the Travel Lodge in Natick and later loved being a food demo at Sams Club and Sudbury Farms. Mary is survived by a daughter, Leah Umina Sawin, and her husband, Stephen of Medway, her granddaughter, Kristin Umina, of Plymouth, and a grandson, Peter Umina and his wife Christine, of Milford, her two great grandchildren, Jacqueline Umina, and Joseph Umina, her brother, Nicola Costa of Framingham, and many nieces and nephews. She deeply loved them all. Mary was predeceased by her son, Raymond E. Wamboldt, who died in 1986, and her brother, Sam Costa who died in 2008. Due to the current health regulations, family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marys name to: American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 22 to May 29, 2020