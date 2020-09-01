Maureen Frances (Roche) Barber, 71, of Framingham died Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, 2020 at her home in Framingham. She was born on April 16, 1949 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late David J. Roche and Eleanor C. (Corcoran) Roche. Maureen was a Medical Technologist for MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham for 45 years. She worked in many areas of the laboratory, specializing in Blood Banking. She brought a soothing presence to her work and provided comfort to patients. She was an alumna of Framingham State College and a longtime parishioner of St. Bridgets Church. Maureen is survived by her son, Christopher Barber of Framingham; her daughters, Suzanne Nugent of Los Angeles, Calif., and Allison Pasternak of Denver, Colo.; and her sons-in-law, Bill Nugent and Tim Pasternak. She was the proud grandmother of La, Mack, Eleanor, Beatrice, and Iris. Her grandchildren lovingly called her "Mia". Being a "Mia" was her greatest joy. She is also survived by her siblings, David Roche, Jr., Mary Gallagher, and Joseph Roche and his wife, Dawn Roche, all of Framingham, as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Mass Generals Emergency Response Fund, which subsidizes childcare costs for essential hospital employees. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For a complete obituary, or to share a memory with Maureens family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
