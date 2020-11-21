Michael A. Kinnarney, age 85, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away, Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sandy (Cantalupo) Kinnarney for 40 years. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Michael and Sarah (Mullens) Kinnarney. He graduated From Framingham High School and Worcester State College. Mike worked in sales, later becoming a real estate agent and was the manager for 12 years for the Framingham Lodge of Elks, #1264 until his retirement in 2002. Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army 1958-1960, honorably serving his country in Germany. He had a great love of sports and played basketball until he was 60 years old with various teams in Framingham. He continued to play basketball and soccer in Germany while serving in the army. His love of golf brought him to play at St. Andrews in Scotland. He was a season ticket holder for Boston Celtics and BC Football. His love of animals began with his father, who was the first animal control officer in Framingham who brought dogs home to be cared for. He and Sandy shared a love of animals and raised many dogs, goats and cats and also bred many dogs, including timber wolf shepherds In 2008 they traveled to Ireland to meet Mike's relatives which he especially loved. Mike enjoyed researching his Irish heritage genealogy. He was a life member of the Framingham Lodge of Elks and was once selected as Elk of the year. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Mike was well known for his sense of humor and playing jokes on family and friends. He was a great life-long friend to many and was happiest when hosting gatherings for family and friends. Beside his wife Sandy, Michael is survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Tessicini, Sr. of Framingham, nieces and nephews, Peter Tessicini and wife Roberta of Ashland, Susan Tessicini of Webster, Michael and Kevin Kinnarney of Adirondacks, NY, Casey TenEyck and husband Bill of Adirondacks, NY, and Erin Kinnarney of Adirondacks, NY; many great nieces and great nephews and a great great niece and a great great nephew. Predeceased by his brothers, Dicky Kinnarney of Framingham, Ted Kinnarney and his wife Reggie of NY; sister-in- law Janice Tessicini of Framingham; niece Kelly Kinnarney of NY; in laws Caroline and Mike Cantalupo of Framingham MA and many aunts and uncles. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM. His funeral Mass at St. Tarcisius Church will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 AM. Internment at St. Stephen Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Michaels memory may be made to American Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com
.