Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Michael Busa
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Church
75 School St.
Framingham, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Stephen Cemetery
Michael D. Busa Obituary
Michael D. Busa, age 64, died in the comfort and presence of his family at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was the devoted husband to Deborah A. (Clarke) Busa. They would have celebrated 30 years of marriage this month. Michael was born in Boston, beloved son of the late Rudy and Bernadette (Bode) Busa. He was a graduate Waltham High School and attended Irrigation school in Texas. Michael owned Busa and Sons Landscaping and Irrigation Co., a second generation company having learned from his father. He was a devoted family man who worked hard to provide for his family. He loved taking his boys to all their sports games over the years. Anyone who knew him was privileged to his sense of humor. Besides his wife, Deborah, he is survived by his sons, Nicholas, Brendan and Brian Busa all of Framingham. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Hurley of Hudson, MA and many niece, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9 AM from the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 AM in St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours will be on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2 | 5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flower, donations in his memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street Santa Monica, CA 90401 or Movember, P.O. Box 1595, Culver City, CA 90232. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020
