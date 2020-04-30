|
|
Michael J. Garvey 45, who has lived in Plymouth for the last 25 years and formerly from Framingham peacefully passed away on April 24, 2020. Loving son of Lorraine Wales and her partner, Michael Lioce, and son of the late Kenneth Garvey of Framingham. Michael is survived by several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Michael was loved by many and was always up for the creative activities of the folks who loved and cared for him. Whether it was traveling to Disney World or attending Red Sox and Paw Sox games, watching the Marathon in Natick, horseback riding, movies, trips to MaryLous Coffee shops and of course being with Howard. Funeral and interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels name can be made to Community Systems Inc., Attn: Maria Campbell, 3 Cedarhill Park Dr., Plymouth, MA 02360. To sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020