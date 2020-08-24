On Tuesday August 18th, 2020, Michael Joseph McAllister, loving Son, Brother, Nephew, Cousin and friend, passed away at the age of 36. Michael was born on April 5th, 1984 in Albany, NY to Mark and Nancy McAllister. Michael attended numerous educational institutions and began his journey of many careers that ended with the Plymouth Church in Framingham as a Grounds and Event Coordinator. Michael was an avid Dave Matthews Band Fan, known to attend their concerts all over the country over the past 20 years. Michael was an incredible soul who cared more for his friends and family then one could imagine. He will always be remembered for his kindness, his aptitude to help others, his love for animals and above all his amazing smile. He will be greatly missed by many. Michael is survived by his father Mark Sr., his mother Nancy (John Murphy), his brother Mark Jr., his Aunts: Patricia Lennox, Mary Kaye Kellogg (Godmother), Patricia McAllister, Chris McAllister, Jan McAllister, Julie Lennox, his Uncles: Paul Lennox, Peter Lennox, James Kellogg, John McAllister, Russ McAllister (Godfather), Robert McAllister and dozens of cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Michaels life by attending his Funeral Service outdoors in The Bell Garden at Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Road in Framingham, MA on Thursday morning, August 27th at 11 oclock. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Michaels name to the: Plymouth Church Scholarship Fund, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham, MA 01701, or to the Medfield Animal Shelter, www.medfieldshelter.com/
donate. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit: www.mccarthyfh.com