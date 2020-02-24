Home

McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
251 Concord St.
Framingham, MA
1970 - 2020
Michael V. Halloran, 49, a longtime resident of Framingham and Pittsburg, N.H., died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Joan M. King of Framingham, his siblings Richard F. Jr. and his wife Janet R. of Medway, and Regina M. Dunn and her husband Peter R. of Hopkinton, Linda Pelletier and her husband Ross of Ashland, Chuck King and his wife Diane of Framingham, Jack King and his wife Kathy of Ashland, Jim King of Natick, his nieces and nephews, Rebecca M. Halloran, Jennifer I., Richard D., Ryan J. Dunn, Sara M., and Daniel P., his significant other, Alisa McDonald of Fairfield, ME, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike was predeceased by his father, Richard F. Halloran in 2001 and his stepfather Robert P. "Mike" King in 2008, and his beloved dogs Bear and Maddie. Family and friends will honor and remember Mike's life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., Framingham on Wednesday, February 26, from 4 | 8 p.m.. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning in St. Stephen's Church, 251 Concord St. Framingham at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Michael's name to the: Pittsburg Ridge Runners, 17 Dickson Lane, Pittsburg, NH 03592, www.pittsburgridgerunners.org. For a complete obituary and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020
