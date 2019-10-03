Home

Michelle A. Fabri

Michelle A. Fabri Obituary
Michelle Ann (Cody) Fabri, 53, of Framingham, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a valiant battle with colon cancer. Michelle was married for 21 years to her husband, Michael Fabri. She was also the proud mother of Alyssa, 18, and Zachary, 13. Family and friends will honor and remember Michelles life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Saturday, October 5th from 12-3 P.M. A celebration of her life will follow in the funeral home at 3 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michelles memory can be made to a Go Fund Me set up for the family at gofundme.com/f/michelle fabri. For directions, online tributes and to read the full obituary, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
