Nancy L. (O'Leary) Topham age 85 passed away after a short illness on May 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Affectionally known as "Nana" by many, Nancy was born in Needham on September 8, 1934, daughter of the late Myril R. and Helen (Shea) OLeary. Nancy was raised in South Natick and attended Natick Public Schools graduating in 1953. She married the love of her life, the late Thomas W. Topham in 1954. Tom and Nancy were married for 60 years at the time of his passing and proudly raised their five children in Natick. She lived in Framingham at the time of her death. In addition to being a homemaker Nancy worked as a waitress at several local restaurants. She worked for over 20 years at The Villa in Wayland alongside 4 out of her 5 children. She had several other full time jobs before making a career change. Nancy worked in medical billing at Practice Management Systems in Needham, Emerson Hospital in Concord and Charles River Medical in Ashland. She and her husband Tom spent many hours working and volunteering at West Suburban Arena in Natick actively involved in the Natick Skating Community. She and Tom enjoyed camping at Alford Lake in Maine and Peters Pond in Sandwich, trips to Disney and Neil Diamond concerts. Nancy loved to crochet, knit, quilt and read. Nancy lived at Brookdale Cushing Park for the last 5 years where she made many new friends and enjoyed playing cards and helping others. Devoted mother of Barbara Jean and her latehusband Roberto G. Rodriguez of Natick, Thomas W. Topham Jr., and his wife Joanne of Sandwich, Timothy W. Topham of Tewksbury, Terry W. Topham of Raleigh, N.C. and Nancy Lee McNay and her husband Kevin of Ashland. Loving Grandmother of John , Shannon , Thomas III, Tabitha, Katelin , Elizardo, Alison and the late Francis Topham. Loving great grandmother of Frankie, Trevor, Victor, Kellen, Sawyer Rose and Timmy. Loving sister of James G. OLeary of West Roxbury, Sr. Clarine R OLeary of Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia and the late Myril R, OLeary, Jr., Jean G. Cohan, Alice E. OLeary and Arthur C. OLeary. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and friends. Nancys family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Cushing Park and CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice, Inc. for their care and support during Nancys final days. Funeral service and Burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Nancys name may be made to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America 505 Eighth Avenue Suite 902 New York, NY 10018. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 22 to May 29, 2020